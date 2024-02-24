Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:GDO)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 347,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 226,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 170,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 152,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.