Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:GDO)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15.
About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
