Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (HIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $4.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,865 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 287.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 38,744 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 15.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,291 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

