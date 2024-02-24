Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (HIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $4.10.
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
