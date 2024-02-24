Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (HIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 3rd

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $4.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,865 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 38,744 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,291 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

