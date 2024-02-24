Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on June 3rd

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of HYI opened at $11.94 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

