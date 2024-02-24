Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on June 3rd

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYIGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HYI opened at $11.94 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Dividend History for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HYI)

