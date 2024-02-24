Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Position Increased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,151 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.06% of Weyerhaeuser worth $13,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,338.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,847 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WY opened at $33.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.08. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $35.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.09%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

