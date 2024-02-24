White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:WTM)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

White Mountains Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 1.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,771.92 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $1,312.00 and a 52 week high of $1,809.67. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,586.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,539.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $27.14 EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On White Mountains Insurance Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $70,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

