Whitecap Resources Inc. (SPGYF) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on March 15th

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
Whitecap Resources Stock Performance
Shares of SPGYF stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.37.
Whitecap Resources Company Profile
