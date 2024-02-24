William A. Backus Sells 15,000 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Stock

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) CAO William A. Backus sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total value of $2,320,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,183.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Balchem Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $156.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.98. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $110.74 and a twelve month high of $157.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.66 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Balchem

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Balchem by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Balchem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BCPC shares. StockNews.com raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

