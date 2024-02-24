Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $33.79 and last traded at $33.66, with a volume of 3926 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.58.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.4465 per share. This represents a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Woori Financial Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.37. Woori Financial Group’s payout ratio is 14.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Woori Financial Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WF. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Woori Financial Group by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Woori Financial Group by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

