Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WK. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Shares of WK opened at $87.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 1.08. Workiva has a 1 year low of $80.50 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $1,070,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,849.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $1,070,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,849.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $279,031.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,426,000 after purchasing an additional 564,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,025,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter valued at about $57,921,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Workiva by 159.1% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 683,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,257,000 after buying an additional 419,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,581,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

