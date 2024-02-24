WPP plc (WPP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 24.40 on July 5th

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 24.40 ($0.31) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous dividend of $15.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

WPP Stock Performance

LON WPP opened at GBX 730 ($9.19) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 756.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 741.18. WPP has a twelve month low of GBX 656 ($8.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,056 ($13.30). The company has a market capitalization of £7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1,489.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.82.

Get WPP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, December 4th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.59) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on WPP from GBX 850 ($10.70) to GBX 890 ($11.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,005.83 ($12.66).

Insider Activity at WPP

In related news, insider Thomas Ilube bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 719 ($9.05) per share, for a total transaction of £14,380 ($18,106.27). Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About WPP

(Get Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.