X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.30

Shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.30 and last traded at $47.04, with a volume of 99256 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.47.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Get X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 95,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $829,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 68.2% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter.

About X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.