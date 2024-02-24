XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock Price Down 5.6% After Earnings Miss

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.6% during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $51.66 and last traded at $52.49. Approximately 20,544 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 127,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.60.

The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). XPEL had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $105.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. XPEL’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get XPEL alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XPEL shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on XPEL from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPEL

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in XPEL by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,614,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,657,000 after buying an additional 737,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in XPEL by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,270,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,431,000 after buying an additional 29,662 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in XPEL by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,328,000 after buying an additional 411,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in XPEL by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,475,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,469,000 after buying an additional 14,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in XPEL by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 903,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,655,000 after buying an additional 233,542 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEL Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.41 and a 200-day moving average of $60.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

XPEL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.