XPO (NYSE:XPO) Sets New 52-Week High at $123.32

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $123.32 and last traded at $123.30, with a volume of 63924 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.23.

XPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.25.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 165.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the third quarter worth $43,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

