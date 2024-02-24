Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Xylem by 49.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XYL. Citigroup upped their price target on Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.38.

NYSE:XYL opened at $125.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $126.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.67 and a 200-day moving average of $104.01.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,408 shares of company stock valued at $629,160 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

