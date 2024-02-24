Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) PT Raised to $21.00 at HC Wainwright

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.17.

YMAB stock opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.52 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, Director Biotech Aps Wg purchased 102,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $721,069.63. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,552,778 shares in the company, valued at $31,914,973.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg purchased 62,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $343,212.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,342,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,841,538.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Biotech Aps Wg bought 102,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $721,069.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,552,778 shares in the company, valued at $31,914,973.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 223,399 shares of company stock worth $1,413,939. 21.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 924.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 248.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 172.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

