Zacks Research Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Otis Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $93.52 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $93.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.02. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 141.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

