Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.43-6.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.411-1.471 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion. Ziff Davis also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.430-6.770 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZD. Barclays raised their price objective on Ziff Davis from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.13. 547,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,105. Ziff Davis has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $81.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 187,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,617,000 after purchasing an additional 126,550 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,796,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,686,000 after acquiring an additional 220,199 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 46,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,175,000 after acquiring an additional 88,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

