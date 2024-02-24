ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) vs. Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Head-To-Head Review

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) and ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Straumann has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZimVie has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Straumann and ZimVie’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Straumann $2.43 billion N/A $455.89 million N/A N/A ZimVie $913.86 million 0.57 -$63.88 million ($3.38) -5.79

Profitability

Straumann has higher revenue and earnings than ZimVie.

This table compares Straumann and ZimVie’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Straumann N/A N/A N/A ZimVie -10.06% 2.38% 1.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Straumann and ZimVie, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Straumann 0 1 2 0 2.67 ZimVie 1 2 0 0 1.67

ZimVie has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential downside of 25.87%. Given ZimVie’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ZimVie is more favorable than Straumann.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.2% of ZimVie shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of ZimVie shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ZimVie beats Straumann on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; surgical instruments; and implant-borne prosthetics. It provides ceramic healing and screw-retained abutments; intraoral scanners; 3D printers; milling and grinding machines; and prevention products. In addition, it offers biomaterials, bone substitutes, membranes, and soft tissue management and oral healing products; digital solutions for dental labs, dentists, and centralized milling centers; surgical instruments comprising surgical and modular cassettes, guided instruments, bone block fixation sets, bonerings, titanium pin sets, and other cassettes; and edentulous, pro arch fixed, prosthetic, and mini-implant solutions for edentulous patients. Further, it provides esthetic restorations that include ceramic implant monotypes, ceramic implants, abutments, biologics, and other solutions; and Emdogain for wound healing. Further, it offers systems ClearCorrect aligners; and training and education services to its customers. The company provides its products to general dentists, specialists, and dental technicians and laboratories, as well as corporate customers, such as distributors, hospitals, universities, and dental service organizations in approximately 100 countries through a network of distribution subsidiaries and partners. Straumann Holding AG was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

About ZimVie

ZimVie Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; hardware and software solutions consist of intraoral scanners and RealGUIDE; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies. The company also provides MIS solutions, such as Vital MIS and Timberline; and motion preservation solutions, including Mobi-C and The Tether. ZimVie Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

