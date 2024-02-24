Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 105.5% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,233.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,786 shares of company stock worth $748,470. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.21. 2,391,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,570. The company has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.42.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.33.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

