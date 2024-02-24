Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) PT Raised to $220.00 at Piper Sandler

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $224.33.

Shares of ZTS opened at $197.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.11 and its 200-day moving average is $183.42. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,786 shares of company stock worth $748,470. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

