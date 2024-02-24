Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $285.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zscaler from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zscaler from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $216.34.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $235.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.69. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $625,064.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,733,557.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,652 shares of company stock worth $30,907,722. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

