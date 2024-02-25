118,412 Shares in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 118,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.07% of Huntsman at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 611.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Huntsman had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 179.25%.

HUN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Huntsman from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

