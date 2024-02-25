15,558 Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in FOX by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,742,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,914,000 after purchasing an additional 102,146 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in FOX by 16.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,174,000 after purchasing an additional 637,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in FOX by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,245,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,567,000 after purchasing an additional 555,423 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter worth $82,385,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in FOX by 39.9% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,414,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,324,000 after purchasing an additional 688,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA opened at $30.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.81. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.94.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

FOXA has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.45.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

