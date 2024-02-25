2,003 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Acquired by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CINF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CINF opened at $112.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.96. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $123.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.71%.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

