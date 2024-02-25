21,943 Shares in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Bought by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DLocal by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 75,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DLocal by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,869,000 after purchasing an additional 234,772 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DLocal by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on DLO shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DLocal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of DLocal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DLocal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.15.

DLO traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $16.36. 583,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,160. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99. DLocal Limited has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $24.22. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

