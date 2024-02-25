24,227 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Acquired by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ES. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,184,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average is $58.98. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -214.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

