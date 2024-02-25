247,500 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Acquired by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 247,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,000. Kenvue accounts for approximately 2.1% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KVUE. UBS Group raised their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Kenvue Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:KVUE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,774,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,939,083. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

