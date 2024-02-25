2,489 Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,049.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCJ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $51.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

