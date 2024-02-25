3,657 Shares in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Acquired by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Kforce by 352.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 31.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Kforce by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kforce

In other Kforce news, COO David M. Kelly sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Stock Up 1.2 %

Kforce stock opened at $68.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.79. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.89 and a fifty-two week high of $73.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $363.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.29 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kforce Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on KFRC. Sidoti lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kforce from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Kforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Kforce from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

