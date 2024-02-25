45,506 Shares in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 45,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 40,440 shares in the last quarter. 40.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:GBDC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.92. 1,125,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,335. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.56.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 81.32%.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Golub Capital BDC

About Golub Capital BDC

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.