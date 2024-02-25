48,178 Shares in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Bought by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,226,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in FMC by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in FMC by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FMC. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.53.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.38. 1,254,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,376,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.52. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $130.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.53. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

