55,000 Shares in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Acquired by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Squarespace by 93.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Squarespace by 317.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Squarespace by 953.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after buying an additional 399,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Squarespace by 44.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Squarespace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.93.

Squarespace Price Performance

NYSE SQSP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,878. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.45. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $34.38.

Insider Activity at Squarespace

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 45,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $1,285,577.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,936,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,398,323.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 45,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $1,285,577.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,936,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,398,323.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 5,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $163,358.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,120.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 475,218 shares of company stock worth $14,579,222 in the last quarter. 47.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

