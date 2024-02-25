691 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by PGIM Custom Harvest LLC

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 691 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of META. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 25.9% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,681 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on META shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $484.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.02. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.66 and a 12-month high of $494.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.02, for a total value of $9,355,566.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.62, for a total transaction of $188,828.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,814 shares in the company, valued at $13,282,746.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.02, for a total transaction of $9,355,566.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,047,764 shares of company stock worth $414,647,143 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

