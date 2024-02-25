9,950 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Purchased by Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000. Cummins comprises about 0.2% of Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,398,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,652,000 after buying an additional 180,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,473,000 after purchasing an additional 191,776 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,354,000 after purchasing an additional 70,677 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,902,000 after purchasing an additional 283,027 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.33.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,189 shares of company stock worth $13,007,129. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $263.97. 2,261,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,495. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $269.70.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.73%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

