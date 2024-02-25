A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,112 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $20,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth $867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $81.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $63.40 and a 12 month high of $82.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.45.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

