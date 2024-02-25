A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMKBY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AMKBY

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Down 3.2 %

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Cuts Dividend

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $8.68. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.2412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 201.80%.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

(Get Free Report)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.