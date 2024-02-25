AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) versus Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Head to Head Contrast

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) and Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

AC Immune has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harmony Biosciences has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AC Immune and Harmony Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AC Immune $4.12 million 70.51 -$74.14 million ($0.89) -3.87 Harmony Biosciences $582.02 million 3.27 $181.47 million $2.46 13.21

Profitability

Harmony Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than AC Immune. AC Immune is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harmony Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares AC Immune and Harmony Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AC Immune N/A -46.44% -41.64% Harmony Biosciences 22.16% 27.49% 16.83%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.2% of AC Immune shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Harmony Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of AC Immune shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of Harmony Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AC Immune and Harmony Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AC Immune 0 0 1 0 3.00 Harmony Biosciences 2 0 6 0 2.50

AC Immune currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 365.12%. Harmony Biosciences has a consensus target price of $41.25, indicating a potential upside of 26.92%. Given AC Immune’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe AC Immune is more favorable than Harmony Biosciences.

Summary

Harmony Biosciences beats AC Immune on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases. The company is developing Crenezumab, a humanized, conformation-specific monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical studies trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD). It is also developing ACI-24, an anti-Abeta vaccine candidate that is in Phase II clinical study for AD, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical study for Down syndrome; ACI-35, an anti-Tau vaccine candidate that is in Phase Ib/2a clinical study; and Tau- positron emission tomography (PET) imaging tracer, which is in Phase II clinical study. In addition, the company is researching and developing small molecule Tau aggregation inhibitors for AD and NeuroOrphan indications. Further, it has discovery and preclinical stage molecules targeting range of neurodegenerative diseases, which include diagnostics targeting TDP-43, alpha-synuclein, and NLRP3. AC Immune SA has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Biogen International GmbH; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Life Molecular Imaging SA; Eli Lilly and Company; and WuXi Biologics. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy. It also offers HBS-102, a melanin-concentrating hormone receptor 1 for MCH neurons. The company was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc. and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. in February 2020. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

