Acala Token (ACA) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $97.81 million and $6.30 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.10282348 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $7,132,262.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

