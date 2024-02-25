ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.010-0.040 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $370.4 million-$376.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $388.5 million. ACCO Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.070-1.110 EPS.

ACCO Brands stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.58. 1,518,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $6.62.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACCO. StockNews.com cut shares of ACCO Brands from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in ACCO Brands by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

