Adacel Technologies (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Shares Down 19.6%

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF – Get Free Report) traded down 19.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Adacel Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46.

About Adacel Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Adacel Technologies Limited develops and sells air traffic management, air traffic control simulation, and training systems and services for the military and civil sectors in North and South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Canada, Estonia, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adacel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adacel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.