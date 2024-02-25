ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives $15.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADTN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on ADTRAN from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Argus lowered ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of ADTN opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $480.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.42. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $17.99.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 43.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,539,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,629,000 after buying an additional 2,298,501 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter worth $16,118,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter worth $12,352,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth $8,363,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,266,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $139,695,000 after purchasing an additional 951,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

