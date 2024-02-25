AerCap (NYSE:AER) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.500-8.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.2 billion-$7.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.7 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.00.

AerCap Stock Performance

AerCap stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $77.85. 3,011,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,668. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. AerCap has a twelve month low of $49.58 and a twelve month high of $80.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.67. AerCap had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AER. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AerCap by 22.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,385,000 after buying an additional 1,487,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 11.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,134,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,127,000 after acquiring an additional 327,377 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,070,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,707,000 after acquiring an additional 257,011 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in AerCap by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,479,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,958,000 after acquiring an additional 394,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in AerCap by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,318,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,579,000 after purchasing an additional 275,468 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AerCap

(Get Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More

