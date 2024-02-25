AerCap (NYSE:AER) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.67 EPS

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 33.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. AerCap updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.500-8.500 EPS.

Shares of AerCap stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $77.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,011,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,668. AerCap has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $80.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in AerCap during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AerCap by 358.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AerCap in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

