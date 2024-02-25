AerCap (NYSE:AER) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.67 EPS

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 33.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. AerCap updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.500-8.500 EPS.

AerCap Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AER stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.85. 3,011,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,668. AerCap has a 1 year low of $49.58 and a 1 year high of $80.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AER has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AerCap in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AerCap from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerCap

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AER. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 90.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,546,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in AerCap by 112.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,396,000 after buying an additional 1,142,547 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,936,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 2,614.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 608,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,188,000 after buying an additional 585,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

