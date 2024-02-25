Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $95.82

Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 95.82 ($1.21) and traded as low as GBX 88.60 ($1.12). Aew Uk Reit shares last traded at GBX 88.90 ($1.12), with a volume of 84,106 shares.

Aew Uk Reit Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £140.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,111.25 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 95.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 97.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61.

Aew Uk Reit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Aew Uk Reit’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10,000.00%.

Aew Uk Reit Company Profile

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than £15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company is currently invested in office, retail, industrial and leisure assets, with a focus on active asset management, repositioning the properties and improving the quality of income streams.

