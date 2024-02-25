Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) PT Lowered to C$62.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target lowered by TD Securities to C$62.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cormark cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$83.00.

AEM opened at C$67.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$67.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$59.36 and a 12-month high of C$82.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.537 dividend. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.98, for a total value of C$215,562.50. In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.98, for a total value of C$215,562.50. Also, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.27, for a total transaction of C$371,350.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,504 shares of company stock valued at $6,219,142. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

