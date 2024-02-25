Aion (AION) Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Aion (AION) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $148.66 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.87 or 0.00132146 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00040390 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00020033 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006406 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

