Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-2.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $912.5-933.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $922.22 million. Alarm.com also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.100-2.140 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $71.88 on Friday. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $44.92 and a 1-year high of $74.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.72 and a 200-day moving average of $59.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.93 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALRM shares. TheStreet downgraded Alarm.com from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.00.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $1,989,741.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,422.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 422.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Alarm.com during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

