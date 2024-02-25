Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,880,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,040 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 3.03% of Alaska Air Group worth $143,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALK opened at $38.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.45.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Melius lowered Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

